Driver Killed in Single Car Crash in Orange County

A Louisa County man is dead after single car crash in Orange County.

The accident happened on September 8 at approximately 5 p.m. on Spotswood Trail near route 652.

State police say a Honda Accord driven by 56-year-old Daniel Lee Pittman ran off the road and slammed into a tree.

Pittman died at the scene.

State police say he was not wearing a seatbelt during the accident.

Trooper M.C Gremillion responded with assistance from Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Fire Rescue.

Troopers are investigating whether speed or alcohol were involved.