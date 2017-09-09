Driver Killed in Single Car Crash in Orange County

Driver Killed in Single Car Crash in Orange CountyPosted: Updated:
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A Louisa County man is dead after single car crash in Orange County.
The accident happened on September 8 at approximately 5 p.m. on Spotswood Trail near route 652.
State police say a Honda Accord driven by 56-year-old Daniel Lee Pittman ran off the road and slammed into a tree.
Pittman died at the scene.
State police say he was not wearing a seatbelt during the accident.
Trooper M.C Gremillion responded with assistance from Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Fire Rescue.
Troopers are investigating whether speed or alcohol were involved.