Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

Cole Sligh and Fort Defiance ended a 25-game losing streak Cole Sligh and Fort Defiance ended a 25-game losing streak
Monticello's Kevin Jarrell set a Mustangs' single-game total offense record with 424 yards vs Turner Ashby Monticello's Kevin Jarrell set a Mustangs' single-game total offense record with 424 yards vs Turner Ashby

Blue Ridge 26, Hargrave Military 6
Brookville 41, Waynesboro 13
Caroline 25, Powhatan 21
Charlottesville 40, Harrisonburg 35
Collegiate-Richmond 34, Trinity Episcopal 13
Covenant School 55, Va. Episcopal 16
Eastern View 56, Orange County 14
Fort Defiance 35, William Monroe 28
Goochland 27, Central Lunenburg 7
Heritage-Lynchburg 30, Appomattox 14
Liberty-Bealeton 46, Culpeper 13
Lord Botetourt 17, Western Albemarle 14
Louisa 54, King George 12
Luray 24, Buffalo Gap 14
Monticello 56, Turner Ashby 7
Nelson County 21, Craig County 12
North Cross 35, Fishburne Military 0
R.E. Lee-Staunton 37, East Rockingham 13
Riverheads 17, Stuarts Draft 14
Wilson Memorial 48, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 7