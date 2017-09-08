Democratic 5th District Congressional Candidate Holds First Campaign Event

An Albemarle County democrat is throwing his name into the hat to run for congress.

Ben Cullop announced his campaign for Virginia's 5th Congressional District on August 22.

The first stop on Cullop's campaign for congress was held at Random Row Brewing Company.

Cullop greeted supporters and talking about his campaign for the fifth district seat in the United States House of Representatives.

The former University of Virginia graduate says expanding access to affordable healthcare and making sure all children have access to a top-notch education are critical to his campaign.

"When I think about what's important to this community, it's ensuring people have access to high quality education, high quality healthcare and that they have access to a good job. When they don't have those things it's personal to me,” said Cullop.

Another priority for Cullop includes creating jobs and building a stronger economy.

Cullop also serves on several boards including the Albemarle County Police Foundation Board.

Cullop is one of five people democratic nominees vying for the seat in Congress. He will go up against Leslie Cockburn, Roger Dean Huffstetler, Adam Slate, and Andrew Sneathern.

Whoever comes out on top will face republican incumbent Tom Garrett in 2018.