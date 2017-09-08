Elks Lodge 389 Plans for Trip to Houston

A Charlottesville area group is asking the community for help to fill a truck with supplies that its members plan to drive to Houston.

The Charlottesville Elks Lodge 389 is in the process of filling a 53-foot trailer donated by Crosby Trucking with food and supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Members feel it’s their duty to help.

“The Elks have a motto: Elks care and Elks share,” said Wayne Shaner, Elks Lodge 389 member.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has a long history of lending a helping hand.

“Not only with our own but in the community and also anywhere anyone needs any help, the Elks are there,” Shaner said.

Members of Elks Lodge 389 are expanding their definition of community to encompass people across the country who need their help.

“The Elks Lodge, along with all the other Elks lodges across the United States, they often have a committee within that lodge for disaster relief and they do very similar things on a community scale,” said William Hussey, Jr. an Elks member and project organizer. “Well, in this case, we’re doing it on a national scale.”

The members recognize they aren’t the first people from central Virginia to make the trip down to Houston with supplies, but they know their aid will gladly be accepted.

“The recovery is going to take months and months, if not years,” said Larry Suddarth, an Elks member. “Some of these families will never get back in their homes and the need is going to continue for a long time, so although we are a little bit late in getting going, the need is going to be there for a very long time.”

For one member, this project is personal.

“It’s close to my heart because the company that I work for and own part of, they’re based in Texas,” said Shaner. “So I know a lot of those people down there personally and this is just a chance for me to reach out and give something back to so many people that gave something to us.”

The Elks will be out by the truck all day on Saturday, September 9, accepting donations. The drop-off location is at 389 Elks Drive, across from Darden Towe Park. They'll be collecting items through September 16 from 3-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

A full list of recommended donations is online at www.elks389.org.

The members plan to leave one week from Satuday.