Wyant's Store to Reopen in Albemarle County

Wyant’s Store in Crozet is getting closer to reopening.

The store has been in Albemarle County since the 1880's and closed temporarily at the end of August.



It will be taken over by former business owner Larry Wyant's brother, David Wyant.

David says he is in the process of painting the store and discussing plans with vendors.

He explained the store will always remain a ‘country store’ and the name will stay the same.

He expects to start opening it up to customers by the beginning of October.