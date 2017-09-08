Virginia First Ladies Gather for Education Discussion

First ladies of Virginia both past and present gathered for a round table on Friday, September 8, in Charlottesville to discuss education.
They were joined by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam's wife, Pam.
The group is traveling throughout the state to discuss Northam's plan for K-12 education.
They talked about issues like proper funds for classrooms, teacher shortages, and education reform.
"As a community effort, I just think that it's a really powerful way for us to come together and honor the difficult experiences that we have all been through, and to look and see how each of us has found a way through that difficult experience,” said Amanda Korman, the communications and outreach coordinator of the Women’s Initiative.
The group will be accepting submissions up until December 15.
Virginia Education Association Press Release:
RICHMOND, Va. — This Thursday and Friday, First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, former Virginia Education Secretary and First Lady Anne Holton, Pam Northam and former First Lady Lynda Robb will host roundtable discussions on Ralph Northam’s plan to strengthen K-12 educational opportunities for all Virginia children.
Princess Moss, an elementary school music teacher from Louisa County, Va., who serves as the secretary-treasurer of the 3 million-member National Education Association, will be moderating each event.
Dr. Northam, who has served as assistant professor of neurology at Eastern Virginia Medical School, put forth an education policy plan last month pledging to address the challenges facing Virginia’s public education by investing in our students and providing our schools and teachers with the resources they need to provide a first-class education to every child.
Ralph will fight to make sure that all of Virginia’s children are given the opportunity to succeed — no matter who they are or where they are from.
Thursday, September 7
Arlington -- 3:30 p.m.
WHO: Anne Holton, Pam Northam, Lynda Robb, Princess Moss
WHERE: Westover Branch Library
1644 N. McKinley Rd. Suite 3
Arlington, VA 22205
Friday, September 8
Leesburg -- 8:30 a.m.
WHO: Anne Holton, Pam Northam, Lynda Robb, Princess Moss
WHERE: Loudoun County Government Center
Dulles Room
1 Harrison St. SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Charlottesville -- 1:00 p.m.
WHO: Dorothy McAuliffe, Anne Holton, Pam Northam, Lynda Robb, Princess Moss
WHERE: Jefferson-Madison Regional Library
The Madison Room
201 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Richmond -- 3:30 p.m.
WHO: Dorothy McAuliffe, Anne Holton, Pam Northam, Lynda Robb, Princess Moss
WHERE: 6PIC
3001 Meadowbridge Rd.
Richmond, VA 23222