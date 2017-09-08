Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Discusses County Improvements

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is meeting on Friday, September 8, to discuss strategies to improve the county for the long run.

The current strategic plan that’s being looked at runs until 2019.

The board says the goal is to have the improvements exceed beyond that time frame and into five-plus years down the road.

The agenda that’s being discussed on Friday includes redevelopment of multiple roads including the Rio Rd.-Route 29 intersection and entrance corridors to the county.

The board is also looking into revitalizing aging urban neighborhoods and sidewalks.

Board members say they want an overarching agenda that meets the needs of everyone in the county.

"One of our most difficult challenges is prioritization: to figure out where the most important efforts are that our staff should take and how to fund the needs we need to get done,” said Ann Mallek, an Albemarle County supervisor. “And it's one of those discussions that's difficult because we have so many needs."

The board is also planning to improve family support for county residents - particularly making sure at-risk families are getting their children to school.

The meeting is scheduled to wrap up by 1 p.m.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.