Report: Suspect in 1975 Sisters' Slaying to Plead Guilty

A published report says a man accused in the 1975 murders of two young sisters who disappeared from a Maryland shopping mall plans to plead guilty to a crime that's haunted the region for more than four decades.

Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. was scheduled to stand trial next Tuesday in the killings of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon.

Online court records indicate the trial has been "withdrawn" and a motion hearing is scheduled instead.

The Washington Post, citing multiple officials familiar with plea negotiations, reported Thursday that Welch plans to plead guilty. The Post didn't identify the officials. The Associated Press wasn't immediately able to confirm the report.

Prosecutors and Welch's attorneys declined to comment.

