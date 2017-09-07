'Antiques Roadshow' Star to Visit Waynesboro's Wayne Theatre

A Public Broadcast Service celebrity is visiting the Shenandoah Valley Friday, Sep. 8.

Ken Farmer of the “Antiques Road Show” will be at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, talking antiques of course.

The night begins with a meet and greet, and then Farmer will talk about his expertise in appraisals. He'll even be appraising several items selected from area residents.

