'Antiques Roadshow' Star to Visit Waynesboro's Wayne Theatre

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A Public Broadcast Service celebrity is visiting the Shenandoah Valley Friday, Sep. 8.

Ken Farmer of the “Antiques Road Show” will be at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, talking antiques of course.

The night begins with a meet and greet, and then Farmer will talk about his expertise in appraisals. He'll even be appraising several items selected from area residents.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

