Vice Mayor Bellamy's Comments at City Council Meeting Spark Upset

Some NBC29 viewers have reached out about an incident at Charlottesville's City Council meeting that took place on the evening of Tuesday, September 5.

At issue is Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy's actions during a public comment period when one commenter gave his thoughts on compromise when it comes to the Robert E. Lee statue.

"Hey, you left your hat and when you take that hat take your compromise with you,” said Councilman Wes Bellamy to the commenter. “See you later."

Councilwoman Kristin Szakos replied, "Mr. Bellamy..."

Bellamy would not directly comment to NBC29 on Thursday, but he did post on Facebook saying "I'm tired of 'compromising,' I'm tired of 'meeting in the middle...'"

Listen to the full council meeting here. The commenter's remarks begin at 1:10:13, and Bellamy's remarks are at 1:12:06.