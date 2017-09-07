UVa Soccer's Edward Opoku Hopes to Stay Hot Friday vs. #7 Syracuse

The #11 UVa men's soccer team (3-0) has a big showdown Friday at home against #7 Syracuse. It's the first time the Syracuse (3-0-1) has played in Charlottesville since joining the ACC in 2013.

UVa junior forward Edward Opoku is averaging a goal per game. He has three goals and two assists in Virginia's first three games. It's a pace that will be difficult for Opoku to maintain.

He's arguably Virginia's most exciting player.. often drawing oohs and ahhs from the crowd.

"When you're on the field you don't really hear anybody but when you watch the highlights you see the fans love it," says Opoku. "I try to entertain the fans as well as do what the team needs me to do to succeed. When you walk around campus everyone keeps asking me, when are you going to score you're next goal. I keep telling them as long as the team wins that's the most important thing."

UVa head coach George Gelnovatch says about Opoku, "He had a great spring, he's playing very confidently. When you can get a goal-scorer scoring early like he is, game after game after game, it's always a good thing, so he's in a good place."

Virginia's game Friday kicks off at 7pm. It is televised by the ACC Network.