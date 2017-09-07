Emergency Crews Respond to Crash on Earlysville Forest Drive

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash along Earlysville Forest Drive

Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department are investigating a multi-vehicle crash along Earlysville Road.

First responders were called out to the area around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, September 7.

According to police, two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Earlysville Forest Drive and Earlysville Road. NBC29 has learned two people are injured, though authorities are not able to provide additional details at this time.

The Albemarle County Police Department tweeted at 5:15 p.m. that a portion of the roadway is expected to be shut down for several hours. Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.