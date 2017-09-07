Charlottesville Pride Festival Organizers Run Into Issue Over Merchandise

Charlottesville’s annual pride festival is set for next week, but organizers are caught up in an issue over merchandise for the event.

The Charlottesville Pride Community Network (CPCN) wanted to expand merchandise options ahead of Cville Pride Festival 2017, but a new vendor has rejected a hat idea because it claims it's a "political activism issue."

The design for the festival this year says "Ya'll Means All."

"We thought this year's message was pretty important in the big scheme of our country and our city right now," Lisa Green said.

CPCN typically works with Charlottesville’s Red Star Merchandise for festival items like buttons and shirts. This year, they reached out to Pennsylvania-based Legacy Athletic for extra help.

Organizers said they were shocked when Legacy Athletic refused to work with a festival focused on the LGBTQ (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Trans Queer) community.

"We got an email back from the company saying that they could not support political activism, and since we are a gay-rights festival they saw that as political activism," said Amy Sarah Marshall with Charlottesville Pride

"In the large scheme of things it's a minor detail, but it still shows the systemic problem we are having," Green said.

According to the email, Legacy Athletic refused the order to keep a "positive connotation" for the brand.

"LGBTQ people are marginalized, usually, and we are at risk of this kind of people seeing us as being something that be chosen or not chosen, as opposed to we're human beings like anybody else. That is discrimination," Marshall said.

Red Star Merchandise told NBC29, as well as the festival organizers, that they were disappointed with Legacy Athletic’s decision and it will not be working with that company again.

"Red Star, actually, they wrote back and said they were horrified by this statement by this other company and they're not going to work with them. For us, it's an example of why allies are so important to our community," said Marshall.

The Pennsylvania company has not responded to NBC29’s request for comment.