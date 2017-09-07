4th St to Reopen Saturday, Sept. 9

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The 4th Street crossing for Charlottesville's Downtown Mall has a date set to reopen.
On Thursday, September 7, the city announced that the site of the August 12 car attack will again be open to traffic on Saturday, September 9.
The area has been closed since the deadly car attack on August 12.
Heather Heyer died in that attack, and about 30 others were injured.
Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, said she called the city manager to tell him the road should reopen.
Nearly a month has passed since Heyer died while counterprotesting at a white supremacist rally, and Bro hopes that opening the street up again will help the Charlottesville community heal.
"Heather's movement lives on in people's hearts and not based on a street,” Bro said. “And while it's touching that people want to convey their heartfelt emotions, I just think that it's time to clean it up and reopen our city and kind of remove that scar a bit."
Bro and Heyer's stepfather were at the site of the attack on Thursday to collect some mementos that will be used for a memorial at their home in Ruckersville.
Bro will also be speaking with the city about an appropriate and permanent memorial in the coming weeks.
The family doesn't want a statue, nor a memorial in Emancipation Park.
09/07/2017 City of Charlottesville Press Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville will open the Downtown Mall crossing at 4th Street the morning of Saturday, September 9.
The crossing has remained closed since August 12, when a driver intentionally drove into a crowd of people at the intersection of 4th Street SE and Water Street, tragically killing local resident Heather Heyer and injuring many others.
The driver of that vehicle, James Fields, Jr., has been arrested and charged with second degree murder and multiple felony counts of malicious wounding and hit and run.
City officials have been in contact with Ms. Heyer's family and they have expressed support for the reopening of the street to traffic. The City is also working with the family to honor Ms. Heyer's memory according to their wishes. As plans for any memorials are finalized, they will be announced.
Traffic engineering and public safety staffs are continuing to assess pedestrian safety in Downtown Charlottesville and other areas of the City where there is heavy foot traffic. They will be making recommendations and implementing any changes deemed prudent.
The tragic events of August 12 have affected many in our community deeply. Resources, including information on mental health and other services, can be found online at www.charlottesville.org/infohub.