4th St to Reopen Saturday, Sept. 9

The 4th Street crossing for Charlottesville's Downtown Mall has a date set to reopen.

On Thursday, September 7, the city announced that the site of the August 12 car attack will again be open to traffic on Saturday, September 9.

The area has been closed since the deadly car attack on August 12.

Heather Heyer died in that attack, and about 30 others were injured.

Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, said she called the city manager to tell him the road should reopen.

Nearly a month has passed since Heyer died while counterprotesting at a white supremacist rally, and Bro hopes that opening the street up again will help the Charlottesville community heal.

"Heather's movement lives on in people's hearts and not based on a street,” Bro said. “And while it's touching that people want to convey their heartfelt emotions, I just think that it's time to clean it up and reopen our city and kind of remove that scar a bit."

Bro and Heyer's stepfather were at the site of the attack on Thursday to collect some mementos that will be used for a memorial at their home in Ruckersville.

Bro will also be speaking with the city about an appropriate and permanent memorial in the coming weeks.

The family doesn't want a statue, nor a memorial in Emancipation Park.