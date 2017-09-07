CASPCA Staff Returns from Relief Efforts in Houston

Cats from Houston will soon be up for adoption

Cats and dogs from Texas came to Charlottesville on Thursday, September 7, in order to make room in overcrowded shelters down in Houston.

Sixty-nine cats and dogs of all ages and sizes arrived, after veterinarians from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals drove down to Texas and back over the last couple of days.

Many pets were abandoned or left behind in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, so four members of the CASPCA went to Houston to take on some of the pets in order to help the area shelters make room for more animals.

They arrived around 2 p.m. and were greeted by excited staff members.

Vets and volunteers immediately unloaded the van and began caring for the animals, getting them into their new space.

A lot of them suffer from skin damage or other diseases, and they won't be allowed to be adopted until they're in proper health.

The CASPCA had more than 107 animals adopted this past week to make room for the arrival of these new cats and dogs.

"It's so emotional,” said Angie Gunter of the CASPCA. “I mean, we're giving these animals a second chance at life, so it's just so overwhelming to know that we can do so much to help.”

"I want everyone to know that we're not taking animals that were displaced,” said Jan Cubbage, a volunteer of 17 years with the CASPCA. “We took the animals out of the shelter to make space for ones that were coming in that maybe their owners lost.”

None of this could have been possible without the shelter's new Care-A-Van.

It's basically a pet hospital on wheels, and it was purchased last year after receiving donations from the community and the Perry Foundation.

If you're interested in adopting or fostering these animals, many will be available next week.