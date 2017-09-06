UVa's Tara Vittese Named 'National Offensive Player of the Week'

Tara Vittese is the first UVa player to score five goals since 1975, and its the second-highest total in program history.

UVa senior midfielder Tara Vittese has been named the National Offensive Player of the Week by the National Field Hockey Coaches' Association.

Vittese had eight Goals and three assists in two games this weekend, including all five of her teams goals in the victory against Monmouth.

The five goals tied the ACC single game record.

Vittese is the first UVa player with five goals in a game since 1975.

10th-ranked Virginia will host #1 Duke on Friday at 5pm.