Charlottesville Women in Tech Holds Interest Meeting Ahead of Conference Event

A group in Charlottesville is trying to boost the female representation at tech conferences with an upcoming event.

Wednesday, Charlottesville Women in Tech held a meeting to help encourage more women to get involved in technology in preparation for an upcoming tech conference.

About a dozen women filled the business center inside the Omni Hotel to learn how to pitch and brainstorm tech ideas for "beCamp," which is considered an annual "unconference." That means the people who pitch the ideas form how the conference will run.

Organizers says its meant to provide an open environment for people to share ideas.

"The floor is open to whoever comes and traditionally not as many women as men come and so we are trying to encourage women in the community to come experience and participate in this event,” Jessica Otey of Charlottesville Women in Tech said.

"Technology is everywhere, we don't have to go with the stereotypes when we think about technology and computer science, that it's a male field, that it really is very creative and collaborative and we want more girls to get involved,” Kim Wilkens of Charlottesville Women in Tech said.

"beCamp" begins Friday, Sept. 15. Attendees will pitch their ideas that night, those ideas get voted on and the conference is formed based off those chosen for Saturday, Sept. 16.

One of the things to come out of “beCamp” in the past is Charlottesville's first “open data portal.” The platform features data on the city's long term strategic goals, which means increased transparency for the city.

The website is here.