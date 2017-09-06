UVa AD Craig Littlepage Retiring 'On My Own Terms'

After sixteen years on the job, UVa Director of Athletics Craig Littlepage is ready to retire.

The sixty-six year old is the third-longest serving AD in the ACC, and the Cavaliers have won thirteen NCAA National Championships under his direction.

The school held a press conference on Wednesday, where Littlepage was able to talk about his decision to retire.

Littlepage's emotions were on display right from the start of his announcement.

"I appreciate you coming out," said Littlepage. "This is a difficult day,"

He appeared to be holding back tears following that opening remark, and paused for about ten seconds, before continuing.

During his sixteen years, UVa has won a conference-best 76 ACC championships, while graduating an average of 94-percent of student-athletes who completed their eligibility.

"I leave with the department being in great shape," says Littlepage. "Leave it in a position of strength, in my opinion. Because of that, there's no doubt in my mind that we're going to find an exceptional leader that's going to be able to continue the hard work that's been done."

Since Littlepage started in 2001, UVa has won national championships in baseball, men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse, men's tennis, men's soccer, and rowing.

Littlepage says there was no 'right' time to retire, but because of that success, it was his decision.

"I can leave on my own terms," says Littlepage, "and as many of you who have been around college athletics know, that doesn't happen very often."

Craig Littlepage will stay on as Virginia's Director of Athletics until they can find a replacement.

After that, he will transfer to a yet-to-be-determined position in the University President's office.