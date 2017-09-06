Albemarle Board of Supervisors Hears from Community on Aug. 12 Rally

The Albemarle Board of Supervisors heard from the community on Wednesday about the controversial events that transpired on August 12.

Attendees are sharing how they're feeling, voicing their frustrations, and offering ideas on how to move the community forward.

The board started its meeting at noon on Wednesday - one hour earlier than usual - in order to set time aside for public comment and allow people to verbalize their emotions from what happened on August 12.

The meeting kicked off with a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Unite the Right rally.

About five people got up and spoke. Topics they brought up included the controversy surrounding the statues, race relations, and treatment of Charlottesville police officers.

"I think they were thrown under the bus during this entire episode, uh, they came and, of course, the first thing with the KKK going back to that rally, they had numerous out-of-town groups that came in here on both sides of the aisle that were again extremely violent,” said Terry Hawkins, retired Albemarle County Sheriff. “They were carrying guns, and were throwing urine and were throwing bottles...at the police officers, it got completely out of hand and those guys’ lives were in danger without any question."

This is the Board of Supervisors’ first meeting since the August 12 events.

Another public comment session is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Albemarle County Office Building.

This meeting will offer another chance for people to voice their opinions.