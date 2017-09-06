'Hoos Host Hoosiers Saturday

For only the fifth time ever, Virginia will host a team from the Big10 conference at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers host Indiana Saturday at 3:30 in a game that will be shown on ESPNU. Virginia beat Indiana 47-7 in Charlottesville in 2009. The Hoosiers are a much stronger team than may have been expected when this game was originally scheduled years ago.

Indiana had an impressive showing in its season opener last week against #2 Ohio State. The Hoosiers led OSU 21-20 with five minutes left in the third quarter, before the Buckeyes pulled away to win 49-21.

"We watched them and we think they are a very good defensive line and front seven," says UVA senior offensive tackle Brandon Pertile.

"They're a physical football team, I think they're tough," says UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall. "They're physical, they run for not only yards but toughness and defensively they play hard and they're physical as well."

Indiana senior quarterback Richard Lagow threw for 410 yards against Ohio State and three touchdowns, running an uptempo offense.

"In the first half against Ohio State, Indiana ran more plays than we defended the entire game (against William & Mary)", says Mendenhall. "So you're looking at almost double the output in terms of energy expenditure and volume of plays."

UVa senior safety Quin Blanding says, "We gotta get ready for the throwing game and we got to get ready for the run as well."

Virginia had its ups and downs in Saturday's 28-10 win over William & Mary. The Cavaliers as a team averaged just 2.9 yards per carry.

"We don't consider the run game efficient or effective unless it's four yards or above," says Mendenhall. "We need to get more production, more consistently."

UVa senior running back Daniel Hamm says, "We had some negative plays with guys getting in clean through the backfield, which is something we're going to clean up as an offense. Being able to push forward and get those yards, I think we can reach our goal which is four yards per carry."

Pertile says, "We're just going to attack it, we have good confidence in our offensive line and the ability to run the ball this year and I think we're going to go out against Indiana and try to establish that."

Indiana is listed as a three point favorite for Saturday's game against Virginia.