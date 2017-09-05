Charlottesville City Council Votes for New Restrictions on Woolen Mills Residents

Charlottesville City Council is putting new restrictions on property owners in the Woolen Mills neighborhood.

Tuesday, City Council adopted an ordinance making 85 properties part of a historic conservation district. That would mean rules for renovation and construction. This would preserve the neighborhood's historic character and prevent large, new developments.

"The additional protection will help ensure that the neighborhood retain its more modest homes, some of which are still affordable and it may mean that those who lease property will continue to make it available to renters who we welcome in our neighborhood,” Kay Slaughter of Charlottesville said.

People against it say it puts a financial burden on property owners.