Charlottesville City Council Votes to Re-purpose Historic Bridge

An Albemarle County historic bridge is coming to the Charlottesville.

Tuesday night, Charlottesville City Council voted to re-purpose the Old Bridge. It will serve as a pedestrian bridge across Pollacks Branch between the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority's South First Street site and the western end of Rockland Avenue.

The city says the bridge will provide a much needed link in that area. The project will cost $250,000.