Charlottesville to Charge for Emergency Medical Transportation

Charlottesville City Council will start charging for emergency medical transportation.

Tuesday night, City Council unanimously approved the measure that will go into effect within 60 to 90 days.

The EMS Cost Recovery program will allow rescue crews to charge insurance companies, Medicaid, or Medicare as much as $850 for an ambulance transport to the hospital.

Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter maintains out of 38 cities, Charlottesville is the only city that doesn't bill for emergency transport.

The city says it could generate as much as $1.4 million a year.