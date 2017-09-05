Special Public Hearing Held at Charlottesville City Council Meeting

Charlottesville City Council got another earful from the community at its meeting.

Tuesday, it held a special public hearing to get public input on the events of Aug. 11 and 12. The meeting was calm compared to Council's last regular meeting two weeks ago. People voiced their concerns about the city's response leading up to the rally and the city's handling of the aftermath.

"Why were vicious battles between protesters allowed to continue for so long while police officials literally stood by doing nothing," NAACP member Rick Turner said.

"But we need to make sure we allow enough time for discussion that everyone can address these issues in a civil way. So everyone is listening because I think when things aren't presented civilly people stop listening," David Brown, former councilor, said.

Council and the community also got an updated report on the city's response to the violence.