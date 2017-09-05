Former William Monroe HS Lineman Mark Williamson Steps up for Tribe

The William & Mary football team played Virginia tough Saturday before falling 28-10.

Three guys with local ties to Central Virginia played a roll in the game for the Tribe.

Western Albemarle's Daniel Kuzjak started and caught two passes for 21 yards.

Former Orange County HS kicker Kris Hooper made both of his kicks in the game, an extra point and a 41-yard field goal.

The biggest surprise came from former William Monroe HS lineman Mark Williamson . Williamson, just a sophomore, was thrown into action when the Tribe's starting left tackle, Chris Durant was injured early in the game. Durant was replaced by Williamson, who ended up playing almost the entire game. It was only the second game action for Williamson in his college career.

"One of the big differences between college and high school is just being prepared for any situation and just be ready to play," says Williamson. "We had a veteran guy, who I look up to a lot, go down. I definitely had some butterflies and the guys all helped me out, patted me on the back and said its time to rock. We had no time to feel sorry for ourselves."

Kris Hooper says, "I went out there and executed. I trusted my holder 100-percent and our snapper is always 100-percent. I never think too much when I go out there. I just go out there, line up seven yards back and just do my kicks."

William & Mary wide receiver Daniel Kuzjak was a part of the William & Mary football team that played Virginia tough two years ago at Scott Stadium. Once again, the Tribe held its own.

Kuzjak says, "I would have liked to have had a different outcome. Its always great coming back here and have the support of friends and family. I would of like to have had a better chance there at the end but all in all, it was a wonderful experience and I was happy to be there."