Sabias Folley Earns Falcon Club Player of the Week

Charlottesville High School running back Sabias Folley is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Folley rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns Friday night.

The 250-pounder was tough to tackle and really wore the defense down in the second half of Charlottesville's 46-21 win over James Monroe.

"I have to thank my O-line," " says Folley. "Without them, I'm nothing, so big shout out to my O-line. Something in my mind just turned me into an animal. I just trusted my O-line. I trusted them to make the right reads. Everything went well."

"The guys upfront take a lot of pride opening those holes," says head coach Eric Sherry. "They enjoy blocking for him. They're a very selfless team, so I think that's a good part of it, and he's a talented kid. He runs hard. He sees the holes and has good vision."

Charlottesville improved to 1-1 with the win over James Monroe. The Black Knights host Harrisonburg Friday.