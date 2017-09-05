Quantcast

Sabias Folley Earns Falcon Club Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville High School running back Sabias Folley is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Folley rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns Friday night.

The 250-pounder was tough to tackle and really wore the defense down in the second half of Charlottesville's 46-21 win over James Monroe.

"I have to thank my O-line," " says Folley. "Without them, I'm nothing, so big shout out to my O-line. Something in my mind just turned me into an animal. I just trusted my O-line. I trusted them to make the right reads. Everything went well."

 "The guys upfront take a lot of pride opening those holes," says head coach Eric Sherry. "They enjoy blocking for him. They're a very selfless team, so I think that's a good part of it, and he's a talented kid. He runs hard. He sees the holes and has good vision."

Charlottesville improved to 1-1 with the win over James Monroe.  The Black Knights host Harrisonburg Friday.

