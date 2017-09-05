Legal Aid Justice Center Taking Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women Back to Court

The Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville is taking a women's prison in central Virginia back to court for failing to improve health care for inmates.

In 2015, the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women agreed to overhaul its medical services as part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit.

This morning, the Legal Aid Justice Center filed a motion to hold the prison in contempt of court on behalf of more than two dozen women who claim things haven't changed.

Sherry Richburg is one of those women. The 63-year-old says the prison denied her necessary medication to prevent infection in her leg, leading to it being amputated when she got out.

“I just know that all of this could have been prevented. I didn't have to lose my leg,” she said. “The other ladies that's going through things down there, they don't have to be going through those things if the people in charge would just do what they're supposed to do.”

The most recent report from an independent monitor found the correctional center was in partial or non-compliance with 19 of 22 performance indicators established in the settlement.

