Warner, Kaine to Honor First Responders to Charity Game Attack

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) will honor the law enforcement members who responded to the shooting when members of Congress were practicing for a charity game.

Tuesday, they will present a passed Senate resolution to U.S. Capitol police, Alexandria police, and other first responders, who they say showed heroism when responding to the ballpark back on June 14.

Authorities say a 66-year-old man opened fire as the lawmakers scattered, injuring four people.

The presentation is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Alexandria Police Department.