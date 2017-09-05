CASPCA Discusses Options to Improve its Facility

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is exploring options for how it can improve its facility to be more in line with its no kill vision.



Albemarle County planners will take up potential expansion and renovation plans.

The current facility was built more than a decade ago.

It was designed for a population of animals that were either quickly adopted or euthanized.

"The organization realized a no kill vision in 2006 and we committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals brought to the shelter," said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter.

The discussion is preliminary, while the organization is in the process of pre-development groundwork.