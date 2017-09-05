Quantcast

Emails from Officials Offer New Details on Events Connected to Aug. 12

The Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park (FILE IMAGE) The Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park (FILE IMAGE)
Members of the "alt-right" marching with torches through UVA (FILE IMAGE) Members of the "alt-right" marching with torches through UVA (FILE IMAGE)
Leaked email documents reveal information leading up to the violence that unfolded in Charlottesville last month.

The Daily Progress uncovered dozens of emails that indicate University of Virginia officials were alerted at 3:23 p.m. August 11 about plans by members of the “alt-right" to hold a torch-light rally.

The leaked documents also show Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer brought on a public relations firm for talking points and to coordinate media interviews leading up to and after Jason Kessler’s Unite the Right rally on August 12.

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story