Charlottesville Mother Renews Fight to Find Son's Killer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A Charlottesville woman says she’s once again renewing her fight to track down who killed her son.
Robin Bryant went before the media in front of the Charlottesville Police Department to talk about her son Jason Shifflett on Tuesday, September 5.
Shifflett was killed two years ago this past Sunday, September 3.
He was shot to death in his mobile home on Carlton Avenue in 2015.
Bryant is demanding police give her new information on the case.
"After two years, I hear the same thing over and over, 'we're working on it. We're working on it,’” said Robin Bryant, Jason’s mother. “How much working on it does it take to arrest a criminal that killed my son?"
The police department has not made any arrests in the case, nor has it named any suspects.
If you have information in the case, call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
(09/05/2017) Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
This past Saturday, September 3, marked the two year anniversary of Jason Lee Shifflett’s homicide. “Jay," as he was called by his friends and family, was murdered in the early morning hours on September 3, 2015 in his home at 1500 Carlton Avenue.
The Charlottesville Police Department is still currently investigating this case and is once again asking for the public’s assistance in bringing the person or persons responsible for his murder to justice.
“Jay’s” family and friends have not forgotten his memory and the Charlottesville Police Department would like to remind the public that this case is still an active investigation and one that we do not want to fade from anyone’s memory.
If you have any information related to this case please contact Det. Oberholzer at 434-970-3985 or contact the Jefferson Area Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. A reward is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.