Charlottesville Mother Renews Fight to Find Son's Killer

A Charlottesville woman says she’s once again renewing her fight to track down who killed her son.

Robin Bryant went before the media in front of the Charlottesville Police Department to talk about her son Jason Shifflett on Tuesday, September 5.

Shifflett was killed two years ago this past Sunday, September 3.

He was shot to death in his mobile home on Carlton Avenue in 2015.

Bryant is demanding police give her new information on the case.

"After two years, I hear the same thing over and over, 'we're working on it. We're working on it,’” said Robin Bryant, Jason’s mother. “How much working on it does it take to arrest a criminal that killed my son?"

The police department has not made any arrests in the case, nor has it named any suspects.

If you have information in the case, call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.