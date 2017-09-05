State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County

Updated Release from Virginia State Police:

Shortly before 11 a.m. today (Sept. 5), Trooper A.J. Garasimowicz was called to a fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.



A 2004 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on I-81 just north of the Weyers Cave exit (236 MM) when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the right side of the road.



The Jeep struck an embankment, briefly went airborne, then rolled several times before it came to rest on the driver’s side.

The driver – Brendan D. Downey, 21, of Spotsylvania – was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.



The crash remains under investigation.