Judge Dismisses Case Against Fisherville Man Accused of Manslaughter

On Tuesday, September 5, an Augusta County judge dismissed the case against a man charged with killing his friend with a crossbow.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jeffrey Craun was charged with voluntary manslaughter after his friend Zachary Porter was found dead in May 2016.

The Augusta Circuit Court judge heard the case nearly two weeks ago, and after deliberating says he can't determine beyond a reasonable doubt that it wasn't self defense.

Investigators say 26-year-old Porter was carrying an ax when he went to Craun's Fishersville home in May 2016, and Craun shot him with a crossbow.

Deputies later found Porter's body lying in the driveway outside the home along Jericho Road.

On Tuesday in court, the judge said Porter came to Craun's house high on meth, wielding an ax handle, and ready for trouble.

The judge also said that Craun looked guilty by hiding the bolt from the crossbow under his trailer and fleeing the scene.

In the end, the judge said Porter could've been coming after Craun or he could've been running away. There were too many unknowns to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.