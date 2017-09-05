UVA Pres. Sullivan Responds to Pres. Trump's Plan to End DACA

The University of Virginia is responding to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement Tuesday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program “is being rescinded.”

UVA President Teresa Sullivan released a statement Tuesday, September 5, saying the university is offering assistance and support to students impacted by President Trump's decision to have DACA phased out in six months unless Congress passes its own measure.

"The decision to end the DACA program could damage the diversity and vibrancy of our community and undermine the global leadership of America’s colleges and universities," said the UVA president in her letter.

The letter also states, "students with concerns about their status may consult with the Office of the Dean of Students. Faculty or staff members who are affected may consult with UVA's Human Resources office."

Sullivan said in her statement that she sent a letter to the president, urging him not to end the program.