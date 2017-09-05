NTSB: No Evidence Police Helicopter Struck By Animal, Object

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A new National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)report says there's no sign a Virginia State Police helicopter that crashed after monitoring violent clashes in Charlottesville last month was struck by another aircraft, animal or object.

The NTSB issued a preliminary report Tuesday into the Aug. 12 crash that killed two state troopers - the pilot and an observer. The report said the helicopter went into a nose-down spin prior to the crash.

The helicopter was providing a video feed of a violent white nationalist rally when it broke off to watch over Gov. Terry McAuliffe's motorcade. It crashed on the outskirts of Charlottesville, leaving a debris field several hundred feet long.

The report does not say what likely caused the crashed and the NTSB's investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.