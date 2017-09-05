Quantcast

Heaphy Announces Launch of Tip Line, Website for Info on "Alt-Right" Events

Posted: Updated:
Edited by John Early
Connect
Tim Heaphy holding a news conference Tim Heaphy holding a news conference
Supporters of the statue of General Robert E. Lee holding torches in Lee Park (Photo courtesy @realmemealert) Supporters of the statue of General Robert E. Lee holding torches in Lee Park (Photo courtesy @realmemealert)
Members of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK gather at Justice Park in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE) Members of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK gather at Justice Park in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)
Unite the Right rally (FILE IMAGE) Unite the Right rally (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The man in charge of reviewing events in Charlottesville by white supremacist and "alt-right" says his team needs to hear from the community.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Tim Heaphy held a news conference at CitySpace Tuesday, September 5. He is leading an independent review by Hunton & Williams LLP of the city’s preparation response to three events:

Heaphy announced a new tip line - 1-877-4-HUNTON -and website to help the law group with their work. The former federal prosecutor is just starting the daunting task of piecing together what went wrong and what went right over the summer.

"We're going to talk to individuals who were present at the time, people who came as protestors and counterprotestors, or members of the community. Our attention is for this to be a through and comprehensive look at these events, not simply talking to the officials," Heaphy said. "We're going to review documents, images and try to come up with an objective narrative and chronology of what occurred."

The review will cost Charlottesville $545 per hour for the firm's work, with a cap at $100,000 total, unless fees amount to a much higher sum. According to Heaphy, Hunton & Williams LLP is charging the city at a discounted rate.

The independent review was originally expected to take 90 days, but Heaphy said Tuesday that he doesn't know how long it will take to complete.

09/05/2017 Release from Hunton & Williams LLP:

Charlottesville, VA – September 5, 2017 – Timothy J. Heaphy, partner at Hunton & Williams, LLP who is leading the independent review of the city of Charlottesville’s handling of the summer protest events, announced today that his team has set up a website and tip line to be used by interested citizens who wish to provide information regarding the summer protest events. Information may be submitted as follows:

The web site includes a form that can be used to provide narrative information, submit documents and images, and request direct contact by the independent review team. Anyone with information regarding the summer protest rallies is encouraged to use these resources. All material provided will be reviewed and considered by the independent review team.

The tip line and website established by the independent review team is separate from the resources established by the Charlottesville Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation for reporting criminal activity:

These law enforcement resources are available to anyone who has information concerning suspected criminal activity and should be used for that purpose.

Heaphy, a former US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, has been hired by the City of Charlottesville to lead this independent review. Heaphy will evaluate the city’s preparation for and response to the protest events that have occurred in Charlottesville this summer. He will conduct interviews of agency representatives, law enforcement, government officials and members of the community who attended the rally and review available documents and images. He will prepare a report for the City which objectively sets forth what occurred at each event and makes constructive recommendations for improved practices going forward.

  • Heaphy Announces Launch of Tip Line, Website for Info on "Alt-Right" EventsMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story