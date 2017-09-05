Heaphy Announces Launch of Tip Line, Website for Info on "Alt-Right" Events

The man in charge of reviewing events in Charlottesville by white supremacist and "alt-right" says his team needs to hear from the community.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Tim Heaphy held a news conference at CitySpace Tuesday, September 5. He is leading an independent review by Hunton & Williams LLP of the city’s preparation response to three events:

A torch-lit rally attended by self-identified white supremacist National Policy Institute President Richard Spencer at Emancipation Park, then-named Lee Park, on May 13

Members and supporters of the the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallying in support of Southern heritage at Justice Park on July 8

Jason Kessler’s Unite the Right rally, which was also attended by Spencer and members of neo-Nazi groups, at Emancipation Park on August 12

Heaphy announced a new tip line - 1-877-4-HUNTON -and website to help the law group with their work. The former federal prosecutor is just starting the daunting task of piecing together what went wrong and what went right over the summer.

"We're going to talk to individuals who were present at the time, people who came as protestors and counterprotestors, or members of the community. Our attention is for this to be a through and comprehensive look at these events, not simply talking to the officials," Heaphy said. "We're going to review documents, images and try to come up with an objective narrative and chronology of what occurred."

The review will cost Charlottesville $545 per hour for the firm's work, with a cap at $100,000 total, unless fees amount to a much higher sum. According to Heaphy, Hunton & Williams LLP is charging the city at a discounted rate.

The independent review was originally expected to take 90 days, but Heaphy said Tuesday that he doesn't know how long it will take to complete.