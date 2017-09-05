Charlottesville, Albemarle Health Department to Offer Free Safe Food Handling Class

Thomas Jefferson Health District Press Release:

In an effort to help community members learn how to safely prepare and serve food, the Thomas Jefferson Health District’s (TJHD) Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department will host a free Safe Food Handling Class on Monday, September 18, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The class is for anyone who shops, prepares, or serves food to the public, including foodservice industry workers – chefs, cooks, servers – and anyone who cooks and serves food at festivals, fairs, farmers markets, schools, faith-based organizations, and civic groups.



Participants will receive free food safety tools, a certificate of attendance, and will learn how to:

· Prevent or minimize the risk of spreading foodborne illness when preparing or serving foods to the public.

· Use a food thermometer and gloves properly.

· Understand how the health of employees can compromise food safety.

· Methods to keep food safe and preparation services clean.



“We hope this free class will provide an opportunity for people to learn about the simple steps they can take to prevent spreading foodborne illnesses by preparing and serving safe foods,” said Archer Campbell, TJHD Environmental Health Technical Consultant.



Safe Food Handling Class

Monday, September 18, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville, Va.,

Building Entrance #3

RSVP: Participants should reserve their space in advance by contacting Archer Campbell at ElizabethA.Campbell@vdh.virginia.gov or 434-972-6219.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration, approximately 3,200 people in the United States die each year from preventable food-borne illnesses.



For more information about the free Safe Food Handling Class, or TJHD Environmental Health Services, visit www.tjhd.org.