Nelson County Tourism Revenue Soars in 2016

Nelson County, Virginia (September 5, 2017) - Data released by the United States Travel Association (USTA) reveals that all regions in Virginia posted an increase in tourism revenue last year.

According to the US Travel Association, tourism in Virginia generated $24 billion in travel spending. Tourism also supported 230,000 jobs in the Commonwealth and $1.7 billion in state and local taxes.

The increase is largely attributed to Virginia’s tourism development all around the state, including: new hotels, restaurants, agritourism, craft breweries, wineries, distilleries, cideries, sports, outdoor recreation, festivals and events, music venues, wedding venues, meeting and convention venues, attractions and so much more.

Virginia’s changing tourism product makes the Commonwealth a destination for authentic travel experiences and thriving communities.

Tourism was again an important contributor to the local economy in 2016. Tourism expenditures for Nelson County reached $199,097,800, a 4.3 per cent change over 2015.

Expenditures represent the direct spending by domestic travelers, including food, accommodations, auto transportation, public transportation, incidental purchases, entertainment/recreation and travel generated tax receipts. Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 1,751 while local tourism-related taxes were $5,954,292, a 6.3 per cent increase over 2015.

Local travel receipts represent the estimates of direct travel-related local taxes generated within the locality. These include individual and corporate income taxes, sales, excise and gross receipts taxes and property taxes.

All data was received by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) from US Travel Association and is based on domestic visitor spending (travelers from within the United States) from trips taken 50 miles or more away from home.

Century farmer and co-owner of Dickie Brothers Orchard and chairperson of the Nelson County Economic Development Authority, John Bruguiere notes that “Nelson County takes pride in its County and the strong relationship with VTC. We work hard to showcase Nelson County and the Commonwealth. Agriculture is Virginia’s largest industry and tourism is its second. There is no better way to improve quality of life and preserve our land and heritage than with tourism development.”

“As the one of Virginia’s largest private sector industries, tourism represents $24 billion in economic impact and contributes $1.7 billion in state and local taxes, injecting critical dollars into our communities statewide,” said Todd Haymore, Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “The tourism industry supports local businesses, services, and infrastructure, and is an important contributor to job creation. Communities all across Virginia continue to develop new tourism product, making the Commonwealth one of the most exciting and compelling destinations in the world.”

The Virginia Tourism Corporation is the state agency responsible for marketing Virginia to visitors and promoting the Virginia is for Lovers brand. Virginia is for Lovers is the longest-running state tourism slogan in the country.

Virginia is for Lovers stands for love, pure and simple, and promotes the state as the ideal destination for loved ones to completely connect on a great vacation. Virginia is for Lovers was named one of the top 10 tourism marketing campaigns of all time by Forbes and was inducted into the National Advertising Walk of Fame in 2009.

Plan your next vacation in Virginia. Visit www.virginia.org to discover why Virginia is for Lovers.