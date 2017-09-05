Update: Charlottesville Man Convicted of Felony Child Endangerment Will Go Home

A Charlottesville father convicted in connection to the death of his child is learning his punishment.

At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, September 5, a judge suspended a five-year sentence for 30-year-old Marchella Alexander, Sr.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment.

Forensic analysts found Xanax in the father's system the night his 2-month-old infant died at a home on Garrett Street.

Family friend Karen Barnes, who was supposed to be in charge of the child's care that night, is also charged in the case.

Although the autopsy on the child was inconclusive, social workers had ordered Alexander to not be home alone with his son.

She is set for trial on a charge of child abuse coming up October 5.

