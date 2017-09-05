No Bond for Man Accused of Taking Part in August 12 Assault in Charlottesville

One of the people accused of violently beating a man inside a Charlottesville parking garage last month went before a judge Tuesday morning.

Thirty-three-year-old Alex Michael Ramos was arrested in Georgia on Monday, August 28, and had been in the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramos was extradited to Virginia, and appeared via video conference in Charlottesville General District Court Tuesday, September 5. He is charged with malicious wounding.

If found guilty, Ramos could spend up to 20 years in prison for the charge.

The judge denied bond during Tuesday's hearing, but Ramos was appointed attorney Brian Chan.

Authorities believe Ramos took part in the assault of Deandre Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on Saturday, August 12.

Ramos is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday, October 12, though he could request a bond hearing before then.