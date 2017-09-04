Dreamers at UVA Hope President Trump Keeps the DACA Program

President Trump is expected to make a decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) September 5.

Students at the University of Virginia (UVA) are hopeful the immigration program will stay.

According to the attorney general, over 8,000 students in Virginia qualify under the DACA program.

"DREAMers on Grounds" says this program means everything to those who are attending UVA.

The organization, DREAMers on Grounds, advocates for DACA students and says recipients of the program are all around Central Virginia.

"More than 800,00 DREAMers in the nation are under DACA, are under the DACA program," said Paola Sanchez Valdez.

For Sanches Valdez, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is personal.

"I was a DACA recipient. Fortunately, I am no longer. I have my legal residency but I’m still an advocate for DACA because like I said, I grew up as a dreamer and I know how important it is for DACA to remain," said Sanchez Valdez.

Students with DREAMers on Grounds are hoping Trump makes the choice to protect students in the program so they can continue to receive a quality education.

"These students study alongside us and you may not even know they are undocumented. They’re our neighbors. They’re our friends. They’re our peers,” said Kiran Gill. “He [Trump] said he would work to make sure these students are protected. He said they're some of the brightest students in America and I think he needs to keep his promises he made to the American people and undocumented students."

Students with "DREAMers on Grounds" will be hosting a sit in on Wednesday at UVA following Trump's decision.

They hope to raise awareness for DACA recipients and their families.