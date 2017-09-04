Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. Extend Public Comment at Upcoming Meetings

Charlottesville and Albemarle county government leaders will hear from the community about the controversial events of August 11 and 12.

Charlottesville City Council and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors are setting special time aside at their meetings this week to discuss the racial violence.

Time will be set aside for people to share how they're feeling, voice their frustrations, and offer ideas for next steps.

Albemarle County supervisors will start their meeting at noon on Wednesday, one hour earlier than usual.

The extra time is slated to allow public comment.

Charlottesville City Council member Kristin Szakos says no matter how many people show up, council members will be committed to staying and listening to everyone.

"There's clearly a need for people to still process what's going on, and our community is still very traumatized and this part of our effort to try to make sure that we're hearing from everyone and hearing as many ideas as we can for what our next steps need to be," said Kristin Szakos; Cville City Councilor.

Charlottesville City Council's meeting will start at 7 p.m. September 5.

The time set aside to talk about the 11 and the 12 will take place at the start of the meeting.

Szakos says council will also provide the public with some information about what it’s done so far and what it’s heard so far at recent community listening sessions to figure out what the next steps should be.