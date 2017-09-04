Connecticut Woman Passes out 'Hearts of Hope' in Charlottesville

Connecticut Woman Passes out 'Hearts of Hope' in CharlottesvillePosted: Updated:
Maroon bag containing 'heart of hope'
Eileen Byrnes
Love sign on the Downtown Mall, with 'hearts of hope' bags
Connecticut Woman Passes out 'Hearts of Hope' in CharlottesvilleMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story