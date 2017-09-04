UVa Cornerback Tim Harris Out for the Year with Wrist Injury

UVa starting cornerback Tim Harris will miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury suffered in Saturday's season opener against William & Mary.

The injury happened late in the fourth quarter. Coach Bronco Mendenhall made the announcement at Monday's press conference.

"Tim is done for the year, he's had a significant injury to his wrist," says Mendenhall. "Surgery most likely in two weeks when the swelling goes down and it's not playable is what we've all been told."

UVa senior safety Quin Blanding says, "It's a brotherhood and it's a tough loss for us and you know we are right there behind him. We're going to keep him going and keep him strong and he's going to keep us strong and right now it's just someone has to step up. Someone has to become the next person."

Mendenhall says Harris could likely get a medical redshirt and return for a sixth season next year. Harris missed 10 games last season with a shoulder injury.

True freshman Germane Crowell replaced Harris in Saturday's game and is slated to start in Harris' place Saturday against Indiana.

"We really like his ability. We like his length, we like his work ethic, we like his competitive spirit and like his potential," Mendenhall says about Crowell. "He'll have to compete to keep the starting spot that he had when Tim went out and we'll look to shuffle depth the best we can versus a team that is really fast in terms of their tempo."

UVa running back Daniel Hamm says about Harris, "It's incredibly sad, just knowing Tim and who he is as a person and a player you want all kinds of success for him. Just knowing that this unfortunately has happened just trying to keep him up and trying to keep others up on the team. It saddens everyone I think."

UVa wide receiver Doni Dowling will wear Harris' #5 jersey. He's switching from #7 to honor Harris. Dowling and Harris have been teammates ever since their days together at Varina High School in Richmond.