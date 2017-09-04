Judge Dismisses Federal Suit Over Virginia Mosque Permit

House used by the Islamic Center of Culpeper (FILE)

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit that alleged a county board in northern Virginia had discriminated against Muslims trying to build a new mosque when it denied a sewer permit.

The Free Lance-Star reports U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon issued a 15-page opinion last week saying the lawsuit was moot because Culpeper County has since granted the permit to the Islamic Center, along with $10,000.

Culpeper County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis says the dismissal is in the community's best interest.

The Obama administration launched the lawsuit in December, and the Trump administration moved forward with it. The Justice Department had noted that the board had granted permits like the one sought by the mosque dozens of times in the past.

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

