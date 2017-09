CPD: Pedestrian Struck, Charges Pending for Illegally Crossing Street

Charges are pending for a woman recovering after being hit by a car Monday morning.

Charlottesville police and emergency crews were called out to the 2100 block of Jefferson Park Avenue around 7:50 a.m. Monday, September 4, for a report of car striking a pedestrian.

Police said the car had a green light, and the woman crossing the road did not have a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with minor injuries. Authorities said she is at fault, and will be charged for crossing the street illegally.