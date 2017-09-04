Albemarle County SPCA Team Heading Down to Help Houston Animal Shelter

Many of the pets displaced or abandoned because of Hurricane Harvey will soon have a new home in central Virginia.

A four-member team from the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA loaded up the shelter's Compassionate Care-a-Van Monday, September 4, as well as another vehicle, to head down to Texas.

They are going to make the 19-hour drive to Houston's only city animal shelter, which is inundated with pets that need help and a home.

“So really they're just there to see if there's any necessary veterinary care needed for the animals, but mainly they will just be there to load animals and bring back,” said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter.

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA held a clear-the-shelter event over the weekend to make room for the animals they will bring back. The shelter waived adoption fees, and took donations for the trip to Houston.

The team hopes to be back in town at the end of the week.

Click here to make a donation to the CASPCA to to support its relief efforts in Houston.