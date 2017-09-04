21 Virginia Tech Football Beats #22 West Virginia 31-24 in Season Opener

#21 Virginia Tech Football Beats #22 West Virginia 31-24 in Season OpenerPosted: Updated:
Freshman quarterback Josh Jackson led his team with 101 yards rushing
Senior receiver Cam Phillips had a team-high 7 catches for 138 yards
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
