21 Virginia Tech Football Beats #22 West Virginia 31-24 in Season Opener

The Virginia Tech football team won a regular season game at a neutral site for the first time since 1995, as the #21 Hokies defeated #22 West Virginia 31-24 in their season opener at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

The Mountaineers had the ball at the Virginia Tech 15-yard line with 0:11 remaining in the 4th quarter, but the Hokies' defense forced two incomplete passes to seal the victory.

Freshman quarterback Josh Jackson completed 15-of-26 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown in his first career start for Virginia Tech.

Jackson also led his team in rushing with 101 yards and a touchdown on eleven carries.

His 46-yard scamper midway through the 4th quarter set up a Travon McMillian's 3-yard touchdown run to give the Hokies a 31-24 lead.

Senior receiver Cam Phillips had a team-high seven catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Will Grier passed for 371 yards and three touchdowns for the Mountaineers.

Virginia Tech (1-0) will be back in action at home against FCS opponent Delaware next Saturday.