Students at UVA Design a T-shirt to Support Victims of Harvey

A t-shirt designed by four University of Virginia students is helping victims of Hurricane Harvey recover in Texas.

As part of an entrepreneur group, Hack C-ville, the students were challenged to make a t-shirt design and sell as many as possible in a 24 hour time period.

They wanted to take their project one step further do something meaningful, so they decided to dedicate their design to the victims of hurricane Harvey.

"We really were just challenged to make a t-shirt, but I think we all wanted to do something that could impact people a little bit more,” said Matthew Quan, 1st year student

“We weren't really thinking about making money, we just wanted to use this opportunity to make a positive impact,” said Johnny Choi, 2nd year student.

The team decided that they would call their campaign “Hoos for Houston".

100% of proceeds will go to the Houston Victim Relief Fund.