Albemarle County Clerk to Propose Fee for Listing Heirs on Wills

The Albemarle County Circuit Court clerk is proposing a new fee for recording a list of heirs on a will.

List of heirs are filed by the survivors of a family member after a death.



County officials say most jurisdictions already charge this fee. They are proposing a $25 fee.



The county estimates it would generate between $700-$900 dollars a year in new revenue.

“They've asked that we earmark the monies for the court and so what we've done, I've suggested that it be for the recording equipment that is used to record list of heirs, and wills, and things like that, basically for maintenance and upkeep,” said Jon Zug, Albemarle County Circuit Court Clerk.

The court clerk says it's important for people to file this document when there's property involved.

He will appear before the board of supervisors on Wednesday to discuss the proposed fee.